Teen tells off 'brutally honest' sister at Thanksgiving dinner, 'you're actually a jerk.'

During dinner, Cassie looked over my cousin “Molly’s” (15F) shoulder and saw she was reading a webcomic, then Cassie started talking about how the webcomic is overrated, calling Molly “basic” and making fun of her for reading it. I was especially irritated because I really like hanging out with Molly but she and her parents are rarely willing to visit in-person because Cassie’s always causing issues like this.

I told Cassie that Molly’s allowed to like what she likes and there’s no reason to be rude when Molly wasn’t bothering anyone. Cassie made an excuse like “Well, I’m just being honest” and I told her that she doesn’t have the excuse of “just being honest” because nobody asked for her opinion in the first place.