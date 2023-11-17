Woman decides to spend the day at the beach instead of cooking Thanksgiving dinner. AITA?

There's nothing quite like a breakup to "break up" all of the activities you normally love participating in. What once brought you joy can now make you feel sadder and more stressed than ever. Which is why stepping back is sometimes the best medicine.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year despite her family's protests. She wrote:

"AITA for not cooking Thanksgiving dinner and spending the day at the beach instead?"

I (27f) have solely been responsible for cooking Thanksgiving dinner for 20+ people for the last 8 years. I do all the shopping, cooking, and setting up. Months before Thanksgiving I start looking at grocery prices and tweaking recipes to fit dietary restrictions (Caribbean family, vegans and pescatarians, meat eaters). I also make enough for the college-aged kids to have leftovers.