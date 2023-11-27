Woman kicks out men from Thanksgiving after they refuse to help, they're furious. AITA?

There are times when you have to lay down the law fully in order to get your point across.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking the men out of Thanksgiving after they refused to help. She wrote:

"AITA for going through with a women-only Thanksgiving?"

This has to do with my whole family. Last Easter all the women in the family got really pissed off that all of the guys besides one (Tim) sat on their a$s. It was like pulling teeth to get them to help out. So for the Fourth of July we had them plan everything. It didn’t go well and they just grilled. No sides, no drinks, nothing.