Woman kicks out men from Thanksgiving after they refuse to help, they're furious. AITA?

There are times when you have to lay down the law fully in order to get your point across.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking the men out of Thanksgiving after they refused to help. She wrote:
This has to do with my whole family. Last Easter all the women in the family got really pissed off that all of the guys besides one (Tim) sat on their a$s. It was like pulling teeth to get them to help out. So for the Fourth of July we had them plan everything. It didn’t go well and they just grilled. No sides, no drinks, nothing.
I brought up the idea if they won’t help for Thanksgiving this year, we should just kick them out and have a women’s only Thanksgiving. I informed my husband and I was serious about it. The rest of the women did besides my MIL since she is a widow. The day came and I told them they need to help or we will kick them out.
They sat and watched the game, couldn't even bother to set the table. They did nothing so we kicked them out, this was MIL's place. They were pissed and it came out it was my idea. I am getting so much s#$t for it from the guy's side that I am now questioning if we went too far on this.
Also, I know this will be asked, two kids (girls) and they are teenagers who did help without asking. They actually thought it was funny Tim helps at Easter not Thanksgiving.
Different-Mirror-100 wrote:
NTA. Congratulations on being a great role model for the girls! Hopefully, they learned that nobody gets to trample their boundaries without consequences. I like my male family members very much (and they do help) but a woman-only get-together sounds great too! I hope you had fun and didn’t have the mood crushed by the men.
Please tell me your husband isn’t trying to give you s#$t - if he does, please update with your appropriate response!
And OP responded:
It was really fun actually, after dinner we opened some wine and just had a great time. I’m so thankful for my MIL, she is the one who did the kicking out and everyone knows not to mess with a retire coal mine worker.
Vistemboir wrote:
YOU'RE A HERO!!!!
PS: NTA.
Reasonable-Sale8611 wrote:
NTA. This is a pretty funny story and I think another good movie idea. Maybe next year they'll help...or not.
International-Fee255 wrote:
NTA Tell them all this is the new standard. They want holiday meals, they help. This is comical really.
vivid_prophecy wrote:
NTA. The expectation was that all adults who want to eat should help. They did not help, which means they didn’t really care about eating. They thought they could sit on their butts and have the women wait on them. They had it coming.
OP is NTA here, if anything, she's setting a great precedent for the future.