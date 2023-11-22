Woman walks in on roomie eating dessert she made for Thanksgiving, asks her to pay for it.

Few things are more tempting than a delicious-looking dessert that is sitting out, begging you to eat it before its intended consumption. Many a family and roommate conflict have been sparked by a dessert that was meant to be saved for later.
A woman asked if she was wrong for asking her friend to pay her back for the Thanksgiving dessert she ate. She wrote:
I (22f) live with my friend "Chelsea" (23f). The two of us live there on a lease, but her boyfriend "Jake" (23m) will often come over to spend with her. Not so much it's like he's practically living with us for free, but enough that I don't get surprised if I come home to see him on the couch occasionally. Yesterday, I made an Oreo dirt cake for Thanksgiving. I'm the dirt cake lady for my family and friends.
I'll make it for birthdays, Christmas, New Year's, and Thanksgiving. People will ask me to make it or I'll do it as a given. This year, I changed things up slightly with golden Oreos and was happy with the result as I got it loaded into our freezer for it to set overnight. I checked it on briefly this morning and transferred it to the fridge before going to work.
Now, while Jake eats while over at our apartment, it's usually Chelsea's food or food we share with each other like pizza, chips, popcorn, etc. I don't mind if either of them eats some of my food, but I will point out if something is for a special occasion so they don't eat it. I texted Chelsea that the dirt cake in the fridge was for my family's Thanksgiving dinner and to keep her and Jake's hands off it.
She gave me a thumbs-up emoji in reply, and I didn't think anything of it. I didn't expect when I got home to see Chelsea and Jake on the couch, watching a movie with the bowl the dirt cake was in on the living room table and half eaten. There were two big spoons inside of it.
Obviously, I got irritated and asked her why the f#$k did she and her boyfriend eat the dirt cake when I explicitly said to leave it alone since it was for my family in my text. Chelsea tried to claim that the text must've not gotten through but I shut that down quickly by showing that she replied to it. Chelsea clammed up and Jake tried to defend her by saying it's just pudding, which pissed me off more.
I remembered that I still had time to remake the dirt cake, so I asked Chelsea and Jake to give me honey so I go shopping to buy the ingredients and redo it, telling them the price. They both refused and told me I was being overly dramatic over a dessert that doesn't even taste all that great. I asked them if it wasn't good then why is half of it gone in one sitting.
They didn't answer me so I rolled my eyes and told them I expected the money by tomorrow morning. Jake left soon after that, and Chelsea refused to speak to me for the rest of the night. I told my siblings what happened and they told me I was right to ask for them to pay for the cost. Our mutual friends however think I'm being dramatic over the situation and think I should just pay for it myself.
ShowUsYaNungas wrote:
NTA. They were incredibly greedy and inconsiderate and you only asked for them to replace what they took despite acknowledging that they shouldn't take it.
IridescentTardigrade wrote:
NTA. You probably won't get your money back, but don't hesitate to grocery shop Chez Chelsea. She owes you.
SigSauerPower320 wrote:
NTA. They 100% owe you for the cake. They quite literally stole from you. She can't claim she didn't know. I can do you one better. Years ago my ex's cousin (who lived with her) took a giant chunk of a cake I made (to top it off, she took a piece from the damn middle of the cake that hadn't been cut) for Valentine's Day.
She 100% knew it wasn't hers and for sure knew what it was for because it was a cake in the shape of a heart. So I feel your pain. I was livid.
honeydo99 wrote:
Geez cookies and supplies are expensive. They are extremely inconsiderate. Do you really need her as a roommate? She seems to lie, gaslight, and not at all respect you, your rime, or your money. You are NTA.
ModeDeDode wrote:
NTA. They were rude to do each of those things. Eating it, refusing to pay, saying it didnt taste great. I bake and cook a lot and would be extremely annoyed to have to remake something that I explicitly said was off limits. And I would feel like an absolute a*s if I ate someones food, would probably offer to remake it myself.
Clearly OP is NTA, her roommate was a complete AH.