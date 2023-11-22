Woman walks in on roomie eating dessert she made for Thanksgiving, asks her to pay for it.

Few things are more tempting than a delicious-looking dessert that is sitting out, begging you to eat it before its intended consumption. Many a family and roommate conflict have been sparked by a dessert that was meant to be saved for later.

A woman asked if she was wrong for asking her friend to pay her back for the Thanksgiving dessert she ate. She wrote:

"AITA for asking my friend and her boyfriend to pay me the cost of ingredients for the Thanksgiving dessert they ate?"

I (22f) live with my friend "Chelsea" (23f). The two of us live there on a lease, but her boyfriend "Jake" (23m) will often come over to spend with her. Not so much it's like he's practically living with us for free, but enough that I don't get surprised if I come home to see him on the couch occasionally. Yesterday, I made an Oreo dirt cake for Thanksgiving. I'm the dirt cake lady for my family and friends.