Wife angry husband gave housekeeper time off for sister's funeral. AITA?

The shocking reality about how some wealthy people treat their domestic employees.

In this one, a wealthy wife took to the web to vent her anger about her husband's 'leniancy' with their housekeeper. She was outraged when her husband happily complied to her housekeeper's request for time off. Not once, but twice. When you hear the reason you might need to take a walk to get some of her priviledge out of your system.

Am I the a**hole for telling my husband he's giving our housekeeper too many days off?

reddituser_092