Wife angry husband gave housekeeper time off for sister's funeral. AITA?

In this one, a wealthy wife took to the web to vent her anger about her husband's 'leniancy' with their housekeeper. She was outraged when her husband happily complied to her housekeeper's request for time off. Not once, but twice. When you hear the reason you might need to take a walk to get some of her priviledge out of your system.
Am I the a**hole for telling my husband he's giving our housekeeper too many days off?
Throwaway account. I 35f and my husband 37m moved to a new country last year and have settled in well. We had a cook and cleaner back where we lived so it only made sense to get one when we moved. Luckily, our cook said she could also clean for us so we do not have two people walking in and out of our house.