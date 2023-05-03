College student steals back his stolen bike, then thinks, 'wait...IS this mine?'

I am a college student. About 2 weeks ago my bike was stolen from the rack in my dorm. It's a rather unique bike and has my initials engraved into the metal in 2 different places.
I filed a police report the day it was stolen but about 3 days ago the report was marked as '06A - suspended/closed indefinitely' and apparently this means the investigation has permanently stopped unless more evidence arises.
This morning I was walking on campus and I stumbled on what looked to be my bike, tied to the balcony railing of someone else's dorm with a helmet that wasn't mine hanging from the handlebar.
I went up closer to it and examined it, and sure enough, there were my initials engraved into the metal.
There was absolutely no doubt that this was my stolen bike. So I just untied it and took the bike back and rode off. I left the helmet there as it was (presumably) the thief's.