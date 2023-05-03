College student steals back his stolen bike, then thinks, 'wait...IS this mine?'

ASU is a heck of a school.

Did I commit theft?

bjtaylor809

I am a college student. About 2 weeks ago my bike was stolen from the rack in my dorm. It's a rather unique bike and has my initials engraved into the metal in 2 different places.

I filed a police report the day it was stolen but about 3 days ago the report was marked as '06A - suspended/closed indefinitely' and apparently this means the investigation has permanently stopped unless more evidence arises.

This morning I was walking on campus and I stumbled on what looked to be my bike, tied to the balcony railing of someone else's dorm with a helmet that wasn't mine hanging from the handlebar.

I went up closer to it and examined it, and sure enough, there were my initials engraved into the metal.