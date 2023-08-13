Man presses charges when GF's friend steals his doll; "I put a GPS device in my doll." CONCLUDED

My Father had many hobbies, he tried making dolls and was planning to sell them, but the first one he made was a freaking raggedy Ann doll. So it didn't last (he was too manly to sell raggedy Ann dolls. Ridiculous, I know).

He gave me that one. And actually, he made 4 more for my best friends. The doll was hanging in my room, but once he passed away, I hung it in the living room. It has X’s as eyes and looks creepy because it looks dead.

It has a GPS because my home was robbed 7 months ago, I don’t care if they clean out everything in the house as long as they leave the doll. I have more expensive items she could have stolen so I don’t know why she would steal the bloody doll other than a sick joke.