Mechanic steals woman's car, she contacts his ex-wife and they get their revenge.

My mechanic closed his shop and disappeared with my truck [WY]

u/GayGeriatricGhoul

My mechanic “Bill” was taking forever to swap the engine on my old project truck. I paid half of the labor cost up front and have the receipt for $350. I wasn’t surprised that it took over a year with Covid and whatnot, we live in buttf*ck nowhere.

Bill would check in with updates and I would find/purchase the parts the shop needed. I saw progress on the vehicle multiple times, they eventually got it running and said they just needed to fix the muffler to be street legal before I could pay them and pick it up.