Pregnant woman learns sister she took in is stealing from her husband, he leaves her. AITA?

Fast forward to now, my husband finds out he is missing some belongings. Last week we found out my other sister Jenna (F20) had $100 missing from her room. Annie and her husband have a history of stealing (Annie took pictures of mom's debit card and made Jenna keep it a secret) years ago.

Annie also broke into mom's safe and stole cash when they were living with mom. Her husband also has his sticky fingers history. My husband says this is the 2nd time his belongings have gone missing and demands I do something about it. Gives an ultimatum.

He knows I don't have the heart to kick them out, so he ends up packing his things and leaving. That same day after he left, I spoke with Annie and asked her to leave because my husband thinks I sided with her.