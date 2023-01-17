Someecards Logo
16 therapists share the biggest red flags to look out for as a patient.

Taylor Brown
Jan 17, 2023 | 5:15 PM
While it seems like everyone is constantly joking on social media these days that therapy is magical solution to every problem, taking the plunge and booking an appointment is a vulnerable endeavor...

Therapy can be an incredibly helpful tool to reframe your mindset, tackle conflicts, and hold yourself accountable for completing your goals, but finding the right therapist is key. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Therapists, what are some red flags we should look out for in a therapist?" people who work in the mental health field were ready to share the signs that you shouldn't waste your time.

1.

It's not a red flag in the meaning of the word. It's just something to be aware of. If you have the feeling, after the first initial sessions, you don't work well together: talk about it and maybe find another therapist.

From experience with a few of them I learned that the right therapist is a very personal thing. They might be great professionals and still just not what works for you (therapist and/or kind of therapy, honestly). - deterministic_lynx

