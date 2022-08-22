20 people share the most life-changing thing their therapist ever told them.

That being said, not every therapist is a magical, miraculous human bumper sticker of hard truths. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the best thing your therapist ever said to you?" people who are lucky enough to have had illuminating, transformative sessions with a therapist were ready to share the most valuable lesson they learned.
"I don't think you need me anymore." - If_I_Fits_I_Shits
That I’m not responsible for other peoples feelings, in most circumstances. Their emotions are their own. - Actuaryba
"Why are you still talking to your ex?" - Duluthian2
"Waking up today already means you're winning, because you did that. You almost didn't, and that's exactly where those thoughts belong. In "almost" because they never happened. And they never should. Keep waking up. And keep winning." - Tathanor