Child therapist tell parents they should be tipping her for treating their child. AITA?

ConfidentSession7848
My ex and I have a 12yo boy who's going through some things. We found a therapist and we've been seeing her for a couple of years. It hasn't been life changing for me in anyway. In fact, it became more of a pointless chore like making your bed or folding your underwear. I might had gotten a few things out of it but would not do it again.
A few weeks ago, I had told our therapist that it's bizarre to not have to worry about money for the first time in my life. I make good money and don't have many bills. I'm saving like $1,000 a month.
Last week the therapist asked me if I could start making a copayment. I don't have a copayment because my insurance covers 100% of therapy sessions. I explained that to her. She said that was true but maybe I could start paying like $20 cash because she's not making a lot with what my insurance pays her. She said to think of it as a tip.
I was at a loss for words. I said "and I suppose this has no relation to my telling you that I had disposable income from a few weeks ago?" She said of course not. It was like she was asking for a raise lol. I said I'd think about it.
I found nothing about "tipping" your therapist. I talked to my ex and said I was firing the therapist. She told me not to throw away 2 years of work and I said this therapist tried taking advantage of me. She offered to pay and I said I'm not stopping you but I'm not doing the sessions anymore and neither is are son. The trust I had in our therapist is forever broken.
I left a voicemail and text message explaining we weren't in need of services anymore. I haven't heard back. Guess what? Our lives didn't fall apart and the therapist replied that I totally misunderstood this whole tip thing.
Fred8975
NTA and I'd contact your insurance company. They'll probably want to drop her entirely if they find out about this.
JenniferIs5x5
Yeah… also if the therapist is registered with any type of governing body I would report them. Like I’m a nurse and registered with my provincial College of Nurses. It’s unethical for any health care provider to ask for any type of gratuity and if I did so I would/should be reported and lose my license to practice.
GarlicComfortable748
Definitely look into this! I am a social worker, and we are not allowed to accept any tips, let alone ask for them. This certainly should be reported as it is highly unethical.
NeedAPhotofromFanX
NTA that was trashy and she needs to bill the insurance for more if she wants a "raise". Its fine to think your time is worth more, but there are channels for this sort of thing.
One slight issue might be unilaterally cancelling the therapist your family has worked with. Your family not "falling apart" isn't really an indicator of her usefulness. Sounds like you are projecting how you personally feel about therapy onto your other family members. I certainly understand wanting to pursue a different therapist but maybe wait until a replacement had been secured? I dunno.
DeadGodJess
NTA wtf!? That is wildly unethical, I absolutely would not trust her with the mental health of my child, much less myself.
ravinred
Wow, how unprofessional! She should renegotiate with the insurance company. NTA.