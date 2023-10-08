Child therapist tell parents they should be tipping her for treating their child. AITA?

"AITA for firing our family therapist after she asked for tips?"

ConfidentSession7848

My ex and I have a 12yo boy who's going through some things. We found a therapist and we've been seeing her for a couple of years. It hasn't been life changing for me in anyway. In fact, it became more of a pointless chore like making your bed or folding your underwear. I might had gotten a few things out of it but would not do it again.

A few weeks ago, I had told our therapist that it's bizarre to not have to worry about money for the first time in my life. I make good money and don't have many bills. I'm saving like $1,000 a month.