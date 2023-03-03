15 people who have received therapy for anxiety share what has helped them.

Grappling with intense anxiety is no easy task, particularly when you're genetically predisposed to it and the world at large is rife with anxiety triggers.
Luckily, there are a lot of ways to help manage anxiety, and trained therapists can be a great resource for passing those on.
However, not everyone has access or can easily afford therapy, so getting secondhand therapy tips from the internet can be a helpful option in the interim.
Learn to accept the fact that sometimes you will feel anxious, and that's ok. Don't let the fear of anxiety keep you from doing the things you want to do. Also understand that even if you have an anxiety attack, you're not actually in danger.
I know it can feel that way and it can be embarrassing having an attack in public, but you'll be alright. Easier said than done, I know, but hopefully this helps someone.