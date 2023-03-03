15 people who have received therapy for anxiety share what has helped them.

Grappling with intense anxiety is no easy task, particularly when you're genetically predisposed to it and the world at large is rife with anxiety triggers.

Luckily, there are a lot of ways to help manage anxiety, and trained therapists can be a great resource for passing those on.

However, not everyone has access or can easily afford therapy, so getting secondhand therapy tips from the internet can be a helpful option in the interim.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who have received CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) or other therapy for anxiety shared the tips and tools that have helped them.

1. From pandaontheloose:

Learn to accept the fact that sometimes you will feel anxious, and that's ok. Don't let the fear of anxiety keep you from doing the things you want to do. Also understand that even if you have an anxiety attack, you're not actually in danger.