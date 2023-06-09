Assistant injures surgeon in the middle of open heart surgery forcing him to leave.

The first few weeks at a new job are stressful. Training, learning the culture, and proving to everyone that you were a good hire are all on your mind. The first month at a new job is the 'Figuring Out the Vibes' phase of the job.
They write:
I am an assistant in heart surgery. I work with over a dozen different surgeons. The one Dr is one of the OGs at this place; been around forever, seen it all, done it all, and nothing bothers him. He's very quiet and reserved during surgery. I'm new here and trying to make a good impression.
The case before I worked with this doctor was the smoothest case I've ever assisted. I was a step ahead of the entire case, and the surgeon didn't have to ask me to do anything because I was already doing it.
It felt so great! So, when I saw my assignment was to work with him, I was super pumped to get a chance to build on how great the previous case went.
So, there were are, in the middle of the surgery. The heart is arrested in diastole, the heart-lung machine cycles the blood instead, and the heart is cut open to replace a valve. Right in the middle of placing the valve sutures into the heart, he handed me two of them, and I went to place a hemostat clamp on the outside of the open chest as I had with the rest of them.
This was a routine and imprecise move, so I was nonchalant. Unfortunately, the surgeon pulled his hand back right as I went to clamp, and I clamped a motherfucking metal clamp onto his pinkie knuckle. He lurched back, screamed in pain, looked at me, and said, 'NOW WHY THE F%CK DID YOU DO THAT FOR?!?'
I was speechless, being caught totally off guard. I hadn't done it on purpose. This reserved and quiet surgeon did a just-scored-a-TD-in-the-SuperBowl spike with the now contaminated-with-his-own-blood needle driver he had been holding onto the floor, ripped off his gown and gloves, and stormed out of the room.
The entire room was pin-drop quiet. What do we do with this open chest and an open heart without a surgeon? What happens now? My career flashed before my eyes. My ears burned like lit sparklers, and sweat ran down my neck.
My surgical goggles started fogging up. For a second, I felt like I was going to pass out. But 30 seconds later, we heard the surgeon slamming the metal panel on the scrub sink, and we knew he was scrubbing back in.
He returned to the room a few minutes later, clearly red hot mad, but we returned to work and finished the case without saying what had happened. When he was getting ready to leave the room, I apologized sincerely, which he resentfully accepted.
The internet is unsure how OP is writing this right now.
catlady9851 says:
So I guess you're writing this from a giant hole in the earth, right?
missyspelled says:
I have a valve replacement scheduled for about a month from now, worst possible time for me to see this come up on my feed.
purpleReRe says:
Worse things have happened in the OR. Way f$%king worse. Everyone works real hard to avoid these kind of things yet they happen.
Infrequently. Don’t let it ruin you. Humans make mistakes. Even in the OR. Even in heart cases.
OP, as long as the patient is okay there were no mistakes (that's how medicine works right?).