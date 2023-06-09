Assistant injures surgeon in the middle of open heart surgery forcing him to leave.

The first few weeks at a new job are stressful. Training, learning the culture, and proving to everyone that you were a good hire are all on your mind. The first month at a new job is the 'Figuring Out the Vibes' phase of the job.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F#%ked Up Subreddit, an eager surgery assistant makes a huge mistake in the middle of surgery.

They write:

I am an assistant in heart surgery. I work with over a dozen different surgeons. The one Dr is one of the OGs at this place; been around forever, seen it all, done it all, and nothing bothers him. He's very quiet and reserved during surgery. I'm new here and trying to make a good impression.