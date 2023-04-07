Someecards Logo
Boss is embarrassed after calling employee horrifically inappropriate name for years.

Shenuque Tissera
Apr 7, 2023 | 4:25 PM
Learning a new language is difficult for adults. Unlike children's brains, your brain has more difficulty absorbing the tones and rules of a new language. Tonal languages can confuse those unfamiliar because how you say a word changes meaning.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a man realizes he has been calling one of his employees a terrible name.

He writes:

So, let me set the stage. I'm an Australian who scored a sweet gig working at a resort on a tropical island in Thailand. I had 50 awesome staff members working under me, and, wanting to make a great impression; I took the time to learn everyone's names, both their formal and nicknames.

Now, here's where the colossal screw-up comes in. One of my staff members had the nickname Moaj, which I was told meant 'China girl.'

Eager to be friendly and relatable, I called her by her nickname for three years. Little did I know, I was calling her 'pubic hair' due to the nuances of the Thai tonal language.

