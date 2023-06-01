Coffee shop employee accidentally kicks someone out of shop because of their race.

Racism has no place in our society, not now, not ever. As a society still reckons with the history of racism in our country, sometimes people slip up. Regardless of intention, these slip-ups hurt people, and people need to both learn and face the consequences of these actions.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a cafe employee accidentally kicks a man out for being the wrong 'kind.'

They write:

I work at a cafe that has BYOB (bring your beans) Wednesdays— as implied, the premise is that customers bring a bag of coffee beans, and for $1, we grind them for you and use our professional industrial equipment to make your preferred version of your coffee fix. 50% of Proceeds go to charity, yadda yadda yadda. It’s a fun community thing.