Coffee shop employee accidentally kicks someone out of shop because of their race.

Racism has no place in our society, not now, not ever. As a society still reckons with the history of racism in our country, sometimes people slip up. Regardless of intention, these slip-ups hurt people, and people need to both learn and face the consequences of these actions.
They write:
I work at a cafe that has BYOB (bring your beans) Wednesdays— as implied, the premise is that customers bring a bag of coffee beans, and for $1, we grind them for you and use our professional industrial equipment to make your preferred version of your coffee fix. 50% of Proceeds go to charity, yadda yadda yadda. It’s a fun community thing.
At the beginning of the year, two awesome students at the local high school turned their successful business project from the previous semester—a shop that sourced and sold locally grown coffee beans—into a real business, and it took off in the neighborhood. The main grocer (independent, not a chain) now carries their beans, as do some other shops around town.