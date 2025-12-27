'Did I mess up by jokingly ringing up a transaction for $28 million at work?' UPDATED

Now, this is where I’m personally responsible for the f&^% up; I pretended to bring the transaction up to the point right up to when you confirm how much the customer is paying in cash (it automatically assumes the customer is paying in full, and the only thing stopping the transaction from going through was single press of the “Enter” key).

My coworker didn’t see that I was already there, and mistakenly pressed “Enter” to reach the same point I had brought us to. $28,000,000 in theoretical cash made its way into the cash register’s balance.

I yelled at my coworker to ask WTF he did and he realized what he had done and his eyes went wide.