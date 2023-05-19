Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Employee mutes mic and curses at boss on Zoom only to realize the mic wasn't muted.

Employee mutes mic and curses at boss on Zoom only to realize the mic wasn't muted.

Shenuque Tissera
May 19, 2023 | 4:16 PM
ADVERTISING

Work-from-home culture is pretty great, no buying lunch, working in pajamas, being off camera and muted on Zoom so you can call your co-workers dumb in meetings. All you have to do is make sure your camera is actually off.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one worker calls their boss something they shouldn't have but then realizes they may not have been muted.

They write:

A bit of background, I work remotely most days, and my camera is always off during meetings. I figured this out on my own; no one called me out, but I was sitting in a meeting, and my manager decided it'd be cool to add an entire project to my already packed workload.

I use a Blue Yeti mic, so I pressed my unmute button and said, 'Yeah, sounds good, I'll hop on that,' like a good little employee and pressed my mute button again. Thinking I was on mute, I said, 'F*ckin a**hole' pretty loud and clear and then continued scrolling on reddit on my other monitor.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content