Employee mutes mic and curses at boss on Zoom only to realize the mic wasn't muted.

Work-from-home culture is pretty great, no buying lunch, working in pajamas, being off camera and muted on Zoom so you can call your co-workers dumb in meetings. All you have to do is make sure your camera is actually off.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one worker calls their boss something they shouldn't have but then realizes they may not have been muted.

They write:

A bit of background, I work remotely most days, and my camera is always off during meetings. I figured this out on my own; no one called me out, but I was sitting in a meeting, and my manager decided it'd be cool to add an entire project to my already packed workload.