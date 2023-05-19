Employee mutes mic and curses at boss on Zoom only to realize the mic wasn't muted.

Work-from-home culture is pretty great, no buying lunch, working in pajamas, being off camera and muted on Zoom so you can call your co-workers dumb in meetings. All you have to do is make sure your camera is actually off.
They write:
A bit of background, I work remotely most days, and my camera is always off during meetings. I figured this out on my own; no one called me out, but I was sitting in a meeting, and my manager decided it'd be cool to add an entire project to my already packed workload.
I use a Blue Yeti mic, so I pressed my unmute button and said, 'Yeah, sounds good, I'll hop on that,' like a good little employee and pressed my mute button again. Thinking I was on mute, I said, 'F*ckin a**hole' pretty loud and clear and then continued scrolling on reddit on my other monitor.