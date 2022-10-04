Someecards Logo
Shoplifter with guilty conscience admits to stealing $1k in groceries from store.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 4, 2022 | 5:06 PM
People do what they have to do to survive. If you need bread to eat and nobody is giving your money for that bread, then you're probably going to have to steal it. No shade if you have to, but getting caught can have bad consequences. On a popular Reddit thread on the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a shoplifter reveals to a store how much they have shoplifted.

TIFU by going to a supermarket chain and admitting I shoplifted for ~2 years

OP has a very guilty conscience.

For my last four semesters of uni, I shoplifted at a supermarket chain in Germany. I felt terrible for doing so; that's why I always wrote up what I stole in my google keep app. Then last Sunday, I spent the whole day putting it all together in a huge excel file and thought to myself that, now that I have a good-paying job (since august) - I can pay it back! I even stayed in my tiny apartment, so I could put the money aside faster than if I had moved.

OP, don't do this.

So today, I went to an atm and got the cash I needed (only 971 euros, I was surprised how low the amount was) and went to the supermarket where I stole from it. I told a woman who was putting stuff up the shelves if I could see the manager; she asked why and I said I had shoplifted.

