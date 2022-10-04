Shoplifter with guilty conscience admits to stealing $1k in groceries from store.

TIFU by going to a supermarket chain and admitting I shoplifted for ~2 years
For my last four semesters of uni, I shoplifted at a supermarket chain in Germany. I felt terrible for doing so; that's why I always wrote up what I stole in my google keep app. Then last Sunday, I spent the whole day putting it all together in a huge excel file and thought to myself that, now that I have a good-paying job (since august) - I can pay it back! I even stayed in my tiny apartment, so I could put the money aside faster than if I had moved.
So today, I went to an atm and got the cash I needed (only 971 euros, I was surprised how low the amount was) and went to the supermarket where I stole from it. I told a woman who was putting stuff up the shelves if I could see the manager; she asked why and I said I had shoplifted.