Shoplifter with guilty conscience admits to stealing $1k in groceries from store.

For my last four semesters of uni, I shoplifted at a supermarket chain in Germany. I felt terrible for doing so; that's why I always wrote up what I stole in my google keep app. Then last Sunday, I spent the whole day putting it all together in a huge excel file and thought to myself that, now that I have a good-paying job (since august) - I can pay it back! I even stayed in my tiny apartment, so I could put the money aside faster than if I had moved.