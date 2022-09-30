Man asks if he messed up by accidentally teaching roommate's parrot viral Reddit song.

If you aren't aware of the viral CBAT story, you can find it here. TL;DR, a man asked if a particular song was weird to play while getting intimate with women, and it turns out the music is bonkers. On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a man accidentally teaches his roommate's parrot the song and is terrified of the consequences.
TIFU by accidentally teaching my roommate's parrot to sing CBAT. My roommate doesn't know yet.
I am so dead. My roommate is out of town camping until the end of the weekend and he's going to kill me when he finds out.
Ok, so we all know the story with CBAT, no need to go into that. My roommate is out of town for a week, and I have the whole apartment to myself. Four days ago, I (29m) asked my girlfriend (29f) if she would like to enjoy some delicious fun time while blasting CBAT. She and I are both super weird and are open to doing this kind of dumb stuff.