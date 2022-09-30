Man asks if he messed up by accidentally teaching roommate's parrot viral Reddit song.

If you aren't aware of the viral CBAT story, you can find it here. TL;DR, a man asked if a particular song was weird to play while getting intimate with women, and it turns out the music is bonkers. On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a man accidentally teaches his roommate's parrot the song and is terrified of the consequences.

TIFU by accidentally teaching my roommate's parrot to sing CBAT. My roommate doesn't know yet.

OP might not make it out of this one.

I am so dead. My roommate is out of town camping until the end of the weekend and he's going to kill me when he finds out.

Love is stronger than CBAT.