Woman writes a salacious autobiography and sends it to all of her ex-boyfriends.

When you date someone, you expect that the private parts of your relationship won't be shared with the world. That creates the comfort of the environment for vulnerability allowing you to get close to someone.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one man receives an email from an ex with a book manuscript that he's horrified to read.

He writes:

A few days ago, I (28m) got an email from my ex-GF (25) with the subject line: 'I did it thanks to you!' The email had an attachment. The attachment was a manuscript. The manuscript was an autobiography written by my ex. The autobiography's title instantly took me back to when my ex-GF and I were still dating.