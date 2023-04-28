Man makes joke in college English class and Professor proceeds to kick them out.

Having a quick wit is a blessing and a curse. Sometimes that wit is hilarious, and that timing is impeccable. Other times maybe you shouldn't have said what came to your mind. It's all about picking your spots.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one person recalls a story of when he made an inappropriate joke and got kicked out of class.

He writes:

This happened while at Uni in the UK. I studied English (and eventually got my degree at a high level, so I must have been doing something right) when we were in a seminar discussing the book we had to read that week.

I’m not sure which book (I certainly hadn’t read it), but there was an element to the book that touched on prostitution. The seminar discussion then turned to local prostitution, and the street adjacent to our campus USED TO BE a notorious red-light district.