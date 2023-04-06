Man regrets secretly learning GF's native language after eavesdropping on her gossip.

Many people speak multiple languages. Dating someone that speaks more than one language isn't uncommon these days. It's nice to learn your partner's language, especially if it's their native language, but sometimes that can have unintended consequences.
He writes:
My girlfriend is South African. Her native language is Afrikaans. I've been learning how to speak Afrikaans without my girlfriend knowing. I secretly applied for online courses I've been doing for over a year. I planned to surprise my girlfriend and her family with my 'American Afrikaans' when I finally meet her parents in person for the first time later this year.
I never intended to eavesdrop, but learning Afrikaans in secret exposed me too sensitive information my girlfriend was sharing on the phone with her Afrikaans-speaking friends from South Africa. It was gossip I was not supposed to understand, but eventually, I did. This is what I've heard in the past few months: