Man ruins relationship after GF catches him drunkenly hooking up with his cousin.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 7, 2022 | 3:32 PM
Drunk actions are sober thoughts. One man found out the hard way on a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit.

TIFU by banging my first cousin.

This is going to end poorly.

I went out for drinks with my girlfriend and met up with my younger cousin at the bar. We'd all hung out once before and had a great time. My cousin invited a couple of her friends to the bar, too; we did some bar hopping. I got sh*tfaced pretty unintentionally (The last bar was, I swear, not putting any mixers in my cocktails, they were straight alcohol).

So we're about to leave, and my cousin's friends are trying to get her home because she's sh*tfaced too. My GF was our DD, so we offered to let her stay in our spare room. Everyone was cool with that because who's safer than family, right?

