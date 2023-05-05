Student gets caught hooking up with professor's daughter the night before the final.

It is finals season, and many college students are cramming for those exams to end their school semesters. With the stress of finals, students need to take care of their mental health. Some do this through watching TV, playing video games, or through one-night stands.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one student tries to relax during finals week only to get into the most stressful situation.

He writes:

I am a typical university student just trying to get through finals week. Tonight, after a very stressful day of exams and studying for my ancient literature class, I decided to scroll Tinder casually. It had been a while, and I just needed to de-stress. Little did I know this would cause me more stress than I imagined.