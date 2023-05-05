Student gets caught hooking up with professor's daughter the night before the final.

It is finals season, and many college students are cramming for those exams to end their school semesters. With the stress of finals, students need to take care of their mental health. Some do this through watching TV, playing video games, or through one-night stands.
He writes:
I am a typical university student just trying to get through finals week. Tonight, after a very stressful day of exams and studying for my ancient literature class, I decided to scroll Tinder casually. It had been a while, and I just needed to de-stress. Little did I know this would cause me more stress than I imagined.
I swiped right on a girl who was less than a mile away. She was 25, a little older than me, but she was super hot and seemed into me, so I went with it. She invited me to her apartment and said she had to go in 20 minutes, so make it fast. We got straight to business, but we heard the front door open about three minutes after we began.