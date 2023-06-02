Teen sells Nintendo Switch to give GF money to see her dying grandma; she lied.

Keeping old mementos of family members that have passed is a common thing. Old jewelry, furniture, or gifts they may have given you is common practice. When these mementos have monetary value, keeping them is difficult when you're going through financial difficulties.
They write:
My grandpa surprised me with a brand new switch last year. This was two weeks before he died. His mischievous smile, when showing it to me, will forever be ingrained in my heart.
My grandpa took me in when he noticed how neglectful and abusive my mom was. He just came, packed my bags, and sternly told my mom that he was taking me with him, and my mom didn't argue. It was the happiest day of my life.
He didn't have much but showered me with so much love. He meant the world to me, so that switch had high sentimental value. It was also my very first switch. Anyway, I started dating my girlfriend earlier this year. She is my first serious girlfriend, and it's been amazing.