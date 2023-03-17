Someecards Logo
Teen tries to sneak a quickie with GF while camping but goes to GF's dad's tent.

Shenuque Tissera
Mar 17, 2023 | 4:48 PM
Teenagers are tough to parent. They are on the cusp of adulthood, but their brains are still developing. They are also going through puberty and are getting those human urges to explore their bodies. It's perfectly natural, but parents will also do their best to make sure it doesn't happen when they're around.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one teen tries to sneak off for some romantic time with his girlfriend but unfortunately gets the wrong person.

He writes:

A few nights ago, I (19m) was camping with my GF (18) and her family. It was night 1 of our 3-day camping adventure. My GF shared a tent with her mom. I shared a tent with her brother (22). The dad shared a tent with no one. When everyone was supposed to be sleeping, my GF approached my tent and woke me up.

She had beginner-level stealth mode skills because her brother was wide awake when she was done unzipping our tent. Not the end of the world. My GF and I anticipated that outcome during our brainstorming session at the beginning of the trip. Per our plan, my GF said she had to pee, which was my cue to say, 'I'll walk with you.' This was meant to be the first phase of our secret mission to bang in the woods without the family knowing.

