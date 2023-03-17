Teen tries to sneak a quickie with GF while camping but goes to GF's dad's tent.

Teenagers are tough to parent. They are on the cusp of adulthood, but their brains are still developing. They are also going through puberty and are getting those human urges to explore their bodies. It's perfectly natural, but parents will also do their best to make sure it doesn't happen when they're around.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, one teen tries to sneak off for some romantic time with his girlfriend but unfortunately gets the wrong person.

He writes:

A few nights ago, I (19m) was camping with my GF (18) and her family. It was night 1 of our 3-day camping adventure. My GF shared a tent with her mom. I shared a tent with her brother (22). The dad shared a tent with no one. When everyone was supposed to be sleeping, my GF approached my tent and woke me up.