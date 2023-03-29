Woman accidentally suggests meeting her mom on a first date, and her date agrees.

First dates are awkward; the getting-to-know-you phase is often the hardest one. People still have walls up, and it's hard for some to be honest about what makes them uncomfortable because they want to 'seem cool' in front of your date.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a woman accidentally suggests to a potential date that he meets her mother on their first date.

She writes:

So, I (20F) have been talking to this cute guy on bumble for a couple of weeks. I’m really enjoying talking to him. he’s super sweet and funny and has a lot of personality. Last week, he asked me what my ideal first date was, and I said coffee because I like coffee and talking, and we agreed to Tuesday, which was still a few days away.