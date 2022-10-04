Woman confronts fiancé after suspecting him of cheating only to find out he wasn't.

Is it toxic to go through your partner's DMs without their consent? Yes, but only if you find nothing. On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a woman digs through her partner's DMs and actually finds some suspect messages.
TIFU by opening my fiancé's dms
The wound is still fresh, so bear with me.
I had a rough day, and my fiancé's algorithms are top-notch, so I was scrolling through his apps to entertain myself,f hoping for a pick-me-up. He went to take a shower. I opened his Instagram and noticed he had a couple of new DMs. We don't snoop through each other's phones, but we don't hide anything either (or so I thought), so I clicked on them to see if they were important because he doesn't check Insta that often.