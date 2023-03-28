Woman doesn't go to dentist for 10 years; makes horrifying discovery in her teeth.

People hate the dentist. The tools, the painful cleanings, the shaming if you don't floss properly (I swear I'm trying hard). Despite that, it's important to visit your dentist regularly.
She writes:
I (43f) have a severe dental phobia. My husband has to take the kids to the dentist because I cannot be in the building. I brushed and flossed to try and minimize the need, but then this happened.
I bit into something crunchy about a decade ago, and a tooth snapped in half. It didn't cause any pain, so I left it. I brushed and flossed as usual but found a terrible taste. I bought an electric floss thing that used water and tried that. Foul-smelling food fell out of the tooth. I was mortified but found the solution and carried on my usual routine.