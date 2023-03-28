Woman doesn't go to dentist for 10 years; makes horrifying discovery in her teeth.

People hate the dentist. The tools, the painful cleanings, the shaming if you don't floss properly (I swear I'm trying hard). Despite that, it's important to visit your dentist regularly.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a woman doesn't go to the dentist for ten years and finds something awful in her teeth.

She writes:

I (43f) have a severe dental phobia. My husband has to take the kids to the dentist because I cannot be in the building. I brushed and flossed to try and minimize the need, but then this happened.