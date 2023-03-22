Woman meets online BF for the first time and wakes up to a 'rude awakening.'

Long-distance relationships are hard to maintain. The distance, the lack of support, and the coordinating schedules are all hills to overcome. It can get even more complicated if you start your relationship online before meeting in person. The anxiety of whether or not your online relationship translates in person can be a lot for couples.
She writes:
This happened a few months ago. I had just traveled to see my boyfriend for the first time in another country, the travel was rough, but he met me halfway, so it became easier to handle when closer to the finish line. We had never physically met before and discussed taking it slow, seeing how we feel when together, and maybe sleeping in separate beds if that makes us more comfortable.
All those plans flew out the window in the first ten minutes. We got along insanely well, and everything just clicked into place as if it had always been like that. We reached his apartment in the late evening, both very tired after laughing and messing around all day, yet somehow our clothes ended up on the floor, and things quickly led to another. Exhausted from traveling and now with many happy chemicals in our brains, we fell asleep quickly and comfortably, safely tucked in a cuddle.