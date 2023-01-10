Woman shames and 'attacks' man for taking his wedding ring off around her at the gym.

Going to the gym is either an experience to write about or mundane daily activity. You'll get a wide cast of characters at the gym, which is why there's a lot of gym content. The people that grunt too loud, the people doing great circus-like exercises to show off, and the men that impulse to 'correct' women when they work out. You'll see it all at the gym, the actual watering hole of human society.
He writes:
I have just recently arrived home following this event. I am a happily married 36M with a small herd of children. I have been going to the gym in my little town since November 2022. I always go after getting the kids to bed, which generally puts me there around 830pm.
The gym I go to has two rooms. One has cardio equipment (ellipticals, treadmills, bikes, etc.) the other room has free weights and various other torture devices. My routine begins the same every time, with 9.1-9.5 miles on the bike, which leaves me in a state similar to that of a walrus that has just managed to pull himself onto an iceberg, very wet and breathing heavily. This process takes me until about 8:55 pm. I enjoy hitting weights at this time because the gym is often (not always) empty, leaving me to grunt and groan in peace. Tonight the gym was not empty when I entered the weight room.