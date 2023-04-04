Woman refuses to sleep with neighbor, he invokes his HOA board power to 'punish' her.

Having a friends-with-benefits situation in your apartment building can be a great situation. No need for late-night Ubers; you can easily go home after, and the immediate convenience can be significant. Unfortunately, it can also become an unsuitable situation if things go wrong.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Today I F*cked Up Subreddit, a woman fools around with a neighbor, and her neighbor isn't happy with her rejecting him later.

She writes:

I had fooled around with a neighbor who happens to sit on the board of our building’s HOA. It wasn’t an issue until recently when I declined to fool around with him. I learned that he had been dating some girl, and as far as I can tell, she does not know that he has an (ex)-FWB (friends with benefits) in the building.