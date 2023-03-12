Woman is told off for refusing to be 'peer pressured' into tipping 'b*tchy' waitress.

"AITA for not letting a waitress peer pressure me like she did my friends?"

A group of friends and I (20F) spontaneously decided to go to a sushi restaurant, the six of us all paying separately. The waitress was weirdly cold and bitchy the whole time. At the end, she came around to each person so we could pay individually. She brought the payment screen around to the first two people (20M and 20F).

They paid for their initial meal costs. Then each time the tipping screen came up, the waitress deliberately turned the screen around to face the entire table, so that all six of us could see what the others were tipping.