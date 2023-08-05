Woman's FIL offers her $1K to change her baby's name to one that offends her family.

AITA?

EDIT: The tradition started, as far as I know, when OG Peter died and his son, also named Peter, named his firstborn after his father. Peter III ended up having the first son of the following generation, and did the same thing.

That one died before having children, so his sister gave the name to her son, and so on. The name “Peter” is very common in my country, so none of them ever got bullied over it, and the fact that it was also my uncle’s name isn’t as unlikely as one might think.

Also, middle names aren’t used in my country. Most people get the maternal surname before the paternal one instead.