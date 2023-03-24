15 people share the weirdest or scariest thing they've experienced in a foreign country.

Traveling can be such an expansive and eye-opening experience. You see new places, meet new people, and open your eyes to all the cultural diversity the world can offer.

A positive time abroad can shift your philosophy on what matters in life, challenge your preconceived notions about the "right" way to structure your life, and connect you to yourself in new ways.

But traveling can also make you vulnerable to being taken advantage, you can find yourself lost without a map (literally and metaphorically), and see sides of people you'd rather not. And sometimes, you experience things that are just plain weird.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the weirdest or scariest thing they've experienced in a foreign country, and it's truly a wide range.

1. From zubaz69:

A beh*ading in the public market square in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

2. From darthsmitten: