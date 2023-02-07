17 airlines employees share the most obnoxious passenger behavior they've ever seen.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Flight attendants and commercial pilots, what's the most obnoxious thing someone has ever done on one of your flights?" people who work in the skies were ready to share the most irritating, tone-dear, disgustingly bold, or entitled behavior they've ever had to endure during a shift. Note: everyone knows what you're doing when you try to join the Mile High Club.
Everyone was well into the flight when this guy in a nice suit had this liquid pouring onto him from the overhead cabin. The guy screamed out, "WHAT THE HELL IS THIS?!", and without missing a beat this little old lady with a thick southern accent says, "Das my Shrimp!"(mind you this was pre 9/11, so she was somehow able to get frozen shrimp on a plane). Rough day for that guy... - poots2