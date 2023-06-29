17 people share their hot takes on the 'Airbnb versus Hotels' debate.

Hotels are actually nice places to stay and we’re starving for affordable housing out here. - pwilkens
And if someone I come across tells me they have or run Airbnbs I instantly think of them as grifters. AirBnB is playing a massive role in the housing crisis that is cursing every city and tourist destination in the country.
AirBnB should be strictly regulated to serve treehouses and shipping container MIL suites not half of the entire rental and SFH stock in every town within flight distance to a major city. At the very minimum if you think you need more than 2 units I think you can just go toss yourself.
On top of that you have to do chores or the host has a complete breakdown and charges you extra, I can’t wait until the whole platform implodes. - INTP36
I had a job opportunity in a resort town but I couldn't live there because all the property was owned by either retired people and their Air BNBs or were second homes.
All my co-workers had to drive for 30min to an hour for work and I didn't own a car so my only option was to live in the town where even a bed room for rent was between $900 and $1,200. I Ultimately had to quit. - lost_survivalist
I am happy to see cheap and scammy air bnb fail. I hated people turning regular homes into hotels most the year. The idea of renting out a mansion, penthouse, castle, remote cabin with a view, etc for a weekend though is something I hope survives. - TheLostcause
Collapse? No. But I do think that in general having fewer people buy up those properties for the sole purpose of renting as an Air BnB is better.
I think house rentals have their place. And an easy place to both list and book them is a good thing. I just also think it got out of hand. Which tends to happen.
They are great for stuff like bachelor parties or trips with big groups. But if its just a few people, hotels are often a better value. - illini02
AirBnB was cool in the early days. But clearly they were operating at a loss for a few years (Like UBER, and other similar styles of business) to capture marketshare.
Now AirBnB is more expensive than hotels in many cases, and they HAMMER you with tons of rules and added bulls*&t fees (why do I have to follow the rules to clean the Airbnb for you, and still get hit with a cleaning fee?
When I can go to a hotel and basically trash the place without damage, and walk out no fees or anything, that's what the hotel staff handles and it's built into price).
I want options. If AirBnB is a good deal, I'll think about it. If AirBnB keeps going down this path, I'll just not use it, I'll go to a hotel. But I'm not cheering for any collapse. - daithisfw
Collapse, no. Significantly regulated, and have the company actually be responsible for ensuring compliance? yes - PlannerSean
I think Airbnb reveals a problem rather than causes it. The problem being some people owning way too many houses. Even if Airbnb and all similar services collapsed today, terrible landlords still exist and they will just raise the rent again. - kytheon
Not across the board, but I did have an airbnb host in Chicago that was EXTREMELY over the top, hammered us with a 3 page rule book and chores upon checkout.
Also it was in a duplex-house thingy and I guess the host had the upstairs tenant employed to do cleanup, but when texting with the host about a broken tv she said to me 'I'll have my girl come replace it when you get back', (we had just left for the day), so she had her upstairs girl monitoring us.
If you're that controlling over people staying in your home, maybe don't rent out your home. Not to mention she did have cleaning fees on top of expecting us to do 90% of the cleanup upon checkout. - Aggravating-Ad7418
AirBnB was great when it was 75% legitimate Bed -n- Breakfast's, and the rest being mainly basement or above garage separate apartments with the home owner living in the main house.
Once properties started being purchased specifically to be rented out as AirBnB's, and people got insanely greedy (extreme fees and rules), it was only a matter of time before it collapsed. - MrHyde_Is_Awake
I am cheering for a collapse. I booked a unit this week (for tonight, actually), and yesterday the owner hits me up with an email that says I need to fully register all sorts of personal information on yet another third party site.
I complained to Airbnb, with no response. I declined to submit any additional information to the host, and she canceled my reservation.
I then had to scramble and pay a hotel less for more accommodation, but less convenient location. Gone are the days where Airbnb was the better alternative. - vandega
Housing should be for people WHO ACTUALLY LIVE THERE, not for tourists. It's displacing people from communities. - crazycatlady331
I want Airbnb to collapse for those that bought a house, just to put it on AirBNB. Many of those homes are in neighborhoods that don’t want weekly renters showing up.
People/families put a lot into their homes and want a good neighborhood with other friends and families.
I hope these people lose it all after trying to make a buck on other people's efforts. (No one wants to live next to a hotel). If people are renting out a room in their house (like it was in the beginning) - I’m all for this approach. - wndrbread
It sucks for the original and genuine AirBNB people who maybe let people stay with them in their own house for a few nights to make a bit of extra money.
But if people are literally buying houses just to use them as AirBNB houses for profit, that's taking housing away from people who genuinely need them for living in. That's what I find despicable. - chonkyclouds
Airbnb plays a role in the housing crisis that many cities suffer from. - TailsxCream4Eva
AirBNBs have basically wiped out accessible housing in my neighborhood and caused such an inflation in price that even with combined incomes, my SO and I still can't land a place.
And every time a property comes up for something close to reasonable, these wanna be mini tyrants start a bidding war and drive the number through the roof while waiving inspections and appraisals.
I qualify for a VA loan but the process takes time and requires inspections and appraisals that can't be dismissed.
By the time the wheels start rolling, the property is gone. If you're an airbnb owner on this thread, F. YOU. I mean this with every fiber of my being. You're a plague and you should be ashamed of yourselves - Wingnut150
I can hardly believe the fees and taxes AirBnb charges these days. it makes it more expensive than a hotel. - femsci-nerd