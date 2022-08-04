17 non-Americans share the most American thing they'd be willing to try.

Wild house parties, tailgating a game, or drinking a liter full of sugar soda to wash down a fast food dinner of sugar bread and sugar meat sandwiches--American culture can be mysterious...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Non-Americans, what is an American thing you have always wanted to try?" people were ready to share the weird but intriguing traditions or activities they'd be down to attempt at least once. Cheers (with your red Solo cups full of light beer), it's time to deep-fry a S'more.

1.

To visit a diner like in the movies. In the middle of the night, it’s raining and just a few people there with great music from a jukebox. - TotalAd6225

2

A friend of mine from Indonesia said, “the food chewer in the sink." Garbage disposal. - Mnemonic22

3.

Ride a yellow school bus even if I'm too old. Growing up I always loved seeing them on TV - infiresemo

4.

I always wanted to hike The Appalachian Trail if that counts. Or see Yellowstone. -EphemeralRemedy

5.