17 people share the worst thing that's ever happened to them on a plane.

Flying is almost always a nightmarish test of our collective faith in humanity as we sip a sad gingerale while soaring through the sky in a germ-infested metal tube...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What has been your worst experience flying in a plane?" people were ready to vent about the fellow passengers who clipped their toenails into the aisle, coughed constantly, or failed to attempt to soothe their screaming children. Cheers to plastic miniature wine bottles and watching someone get their bag down from the overhead bin with all the urgency of a corpse in a marathon.

1.

6 hour flight to the west coast. Plane was very hot inside, had two small kids behind me screaming and kicking the whole time. The row was 3 Seats wide. My row was three sweaty fat people (myself included). I had the window seat. Behind us was the mother on the aisle seat with a toddler in her lap. The toddler would screech every couple minutes and would run up and down the aisle.