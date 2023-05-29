Man demands wife stay awake while he drives; she calls him a 'toddler.' AITA?

'AITA for wanting my wife to stay up during a road trip and talk to me?'

I'm writing this right now at the hotel where I'm at because I'm genuinely at a loss of words. I don't think I'm in the wrong but at the same time, she looks really pissed at me.

My wife, me, and our 2 year old are going on our first family road trip to California.

We rotate driving in shifts, but the problem is that when I was driving, my shift fell during the night, and so I was feeling really lonely and bored as I was driving. I'm not someone who can be left to his own thoughts very well, and I need people around me. I thrive on energy and excitement.

My wife is a bit of the opposite. She's generally fine with being left alone and can sit quietly for hours and hours upon end.