Mom asks if she was wrong to teach her 'elitist' teen son a lesson by flying economy.

Kimberly Dinaro
Aug 25, 2022 | 2:40 PM
Flying Economy is a headache of boarding the plane last, cramped legs, and a stranger shamelessly reclining into your lap...

If you're lucky enough to have ever flown first class, the dramatic difference can make air travel feel deeply dystopian. Free champagne, room to stretch, and a different food menu while people who paid less for their ticket aren't even trusted with a plastic knife? So, when a hardcore mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about teaching her teenager a lesson, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for paying first class airfare for my nanny and not my son?

Me (F) and my husband (M) had our first child, Matt (18M) when we were just 17 years old. We weren't in a very good financial situation at first and it only got better when Matt was 9.

Currently, we both work well-paying jobs, have a spacious home, and have our luxuries. We had two more children (8M and 5F), as we cannot stay at home all the time, we hired a nanny, May (45F) to take care of the little ones.

Sources: Reddit
