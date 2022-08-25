Mom asks if she was wrong to teach her 'elitist' teen son a lesson by flying economy.

Flying Economy is a headache of boarding the plane last, cramped legs, and a stranger shamelessly reclining into your lap...

If you're lucky enough to have ever flown first class, the dramatic difference can make air travel feel deeply dystopian. Free champagne, room to stretch, and a different food menu while people who paid less for their ticket aren't even trusted with a plastic knife? So, when a hardcore mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about teaching her teenager a lesson, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for paying first class airfare for my nanny and not my son?

Me (F) and my husband (M) had our first child, Matt (18M) when we were just 17 years old. We weren't in a very good financial situation at first and it only got better when Matt was 9.