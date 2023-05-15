Plane passenger tells woman complaining about baby to 'get a private jet;' AITA?

Being stuck on a plane with a screaming infant can feel like a special sort of torture during the already nightmarish experience that is sharing a metal tube full of recycled air with impressively inconsiderate humans for hours...

So, when a conflicted passenger decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not they were wrong to intervene when a woman was scolding a clearly stressed out mother, people were eager to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling a lady on the plane to suck it up and get a private flight next time?

I was on 3.5 flight from London to Athens as I was going to visit my family. Next to me on the plane it was a mom with her around 1 year old baby. The baby was upset and crying almost the entire time, the mom was also in panic mode and would take the baby to the bathroom multiple times to calm him down.

She kept apologizing for the disturbance to both passengers and the crew and I felt bad for her. She seemed extremely young and overwhelmed.