Plane passenger tells woman complaining about baby to 'get a private jet;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted passenger decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not they were wrong to intervene when a woman was scolding a clearly stressed out mother, people were eager to help.
I was on 3.5 flight from London to Athens as I was going to visit my family. Next to me on the plane it was a mom with her around 1 year old baby. The baby was upset and crying almost the entire time, the mom was also in panic mode and would take the baby to the bathroom multiple times to calm him down.
She kept apologizing for the disturbance to both passengers and the crew and I felt bad for her. She seemed extremely young and overwhelmed.
A lady that was sitting on the seats in front of us kind of scolded the mom of the baby and told her word for word 'instead of being a crybaby like your kid, be better prepared next time since none of us are in a mood to hear screeching noises for almost 4 hours. That or leave your baby at home.'