The decision to become a parent is daunting these days considering the cost, the impending collapse of our planet, student debt, healthcare, childcare, the gig economy, and those are just a few points...

Can you really "have it all" and have a career you love, be a parent, maintain a healthy relationship, and also have time for any fun? Millennials aren't so sure, despite what 90s rom-coms told us. So, when a man on Twitter sparked a debate about how Millennials have approached family planning, child-free people and parents everywhere were ready to debate this gem of a thought:

He even dared to attack the sacred "Friendsgiving?" Rude.