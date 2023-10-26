Woman is floored by 'dumb' BF's anniversary gift of a pros and cons list about her. UPDATED.

I didn't see him until a couple of weeks later when he invited me to a party he was throwing. I was expecting us to at least hook up, but when we got there, he was clearly with another girl, and there were tons of other random girls, who I assume he was also hooking up with.

I was naive but not an idiot, so I forced myself to get over it. I didn't see him again until my spring semester when I drank too much, and he ended up at my dorm, and spent the night together.

I didn't see him again until the fall semester of my sophomore year. We hooked up the first week we were back on campus. I still didn't catch feelings again, though, until we started seeing each other regularly every week.