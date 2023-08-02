Woman chooses stepdad to walk her down the aisle because he 'likes hockey.' Update.

Recently a man posted about how his daughter chose her stepdad to walk her down the aisle despite her father raising her as a single parent after her mom walked out on them. You can find the original post here.
I (46M) have one daughter (26F) whose mom ran off when she was 7 and came back when she was 15 claiming she wanted a relationship.
She gave it a chance and got close to her new stepdad. Apparently, he is a really cool guy and likes similar things to her like hockey, and plays guitar. I initially thought that it was great she was bonding with her stepdad and her mom.
She is getting married to her fiancé (30M), who she has been dating for four years. I pitched in for the wedding as did her mom upwards of $25,000. The day is fast approaching, and she told me she has chosen her stepdad to walk her down the isle, as they have closely bonded over the past 11 years.
I didn’t say anything at the time, but I have already decided that I will not be going to the wedding. As I refuse to be direspected like this. If she wants to be a happy family with her mom who abandoned her for 8 years go for it, but count me out.
It wasn't either of them who went to all her hockey games. It wasn’t them who payed for her tutoring for exams. It wasn’t them who went through the financial hardship of working three jobs until she was 17 to support the both of us.
It wasn’t them who was here when she accomplished her milestones, it was me. I won’t be telling her I’m not coming, I'm not showing up.
So I took your guys' advice and spoke with my daughter and decided that even if she didn't change her mind, I wouldn't miss her wedding or cut her off.
I told her what she chose to do hurt me and that if she still wanted her stepdad to walk her down the aisle, that was her choice. I won't support her, but I will help her.
She said she still wants me there but that her mom has said she wants stepdad to walk her down the aisle to accept him into the family.
She said if she refuses, she won't be coming, and neither will stepdad, and she will never speak to them again.
I asked if her mother was the one she wanted in her life, setting demands to maintain a relationship, and you'll never guess who I got a furious call from, her mother.
She said I manipulated my daughter into saying she never wanted to see them again and uninvited them. In 3 months, I will walk my daughter down the aisle.
Happy for you, but don't trust that your ex won't try to interfere and manipulate your daughter. Also, your daughter needs to be on the lookout for the manipulations to continue and not fall for it again.
I love a happy ending. Congrats to you and your daughter!!!
I’m glad everything worked out OP and i’m sorry about your horrible ex-wife.
