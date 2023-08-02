Woman chooses stepdad to walk her down the aisle because he 'likes hockey.' Update.

Recently a man posted about how his daughter chose her stepdad to walk her down the aisle despite her father raising her as a single parent after her mom walked out on them. You can find the original post here.

I (46M) have one daughter (26F) whose mom ran off when she was 7 and came back when she was 15 claiming she wanted a relationship.

She gave it a chance and got close to her new stepdad. Apparently, he is a really cool guy and likes similar things to her like hockey, and plays guitar. I initially thought that it was great she was bonding with her stepdad and her mom.