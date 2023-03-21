UPDATE: Not-to-be 'outshone' woman demands 'approval' of outfit to BF's party.

For those who need a refresher, here's the original article:
After a unanimous ruling of NTA (not the A-hole) and an outpouring of support, OP has graciously updated us with some juicy gossip that gives Kate's seemingly bizarre behavior into greater context...
u/Uninvited_1011 writes:
First of all, thank to everyone for the advice. Most responses were not what I was expecting and really gave me a lot to think about.
As surprised as I was that so many people said to tell Jamie, I did realise it was the right thing to do. So, I texted him and told him that Kate was insisting I dressed a certain way. Jamie called and explained.
A couple of months ago, Jamie and Kate were out with a few of his friends (these same friends that I mentioned in my comments are not fond of Kate), and everyone had had a lot to drink. They were talking about how they met their SOs, and the story of Jamie and Kate meeting came up.