UPDATE: Not-to-be 'outshone' woman demands 'approval' of outfit to BF's party.

When a hot lady was asked to quite literally tone down her hotness by a close friend, she came to Reddit. And then Reddit came for her friend.

For those who need a refresher, here's the original article:

After a unanimous ruling of NTA (not the A-hole) and an outpouring of support, OP has graciously updated us with some juicy gossip that gives Kate's seemingly bizarre behavior into greater context...

"UPDATE - My friend asked me to dress badly to her bf's party."

u/Uninvited_1011 writes:

First of all, thank to everyone for the advice. Most responses were not what I was expecting and really gave me a lot to think about.

As surprised as I was that so many people said to tell Jamie, I did realise it was the right thing to do. So, I texted him and told him that Kate was insisting I dressed a certain way. Jamie called and explained.