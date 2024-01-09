'AITA for calling my husband selfish for not wanting to go on vacation with us?' UPDATED 2X.

Who needs kids when you have a spouse who acts like a child?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling her husband selfish for not wanting to go no vacation with the extended family. She wrote:

"AITA for calling my husband selfish for not wanting to go on vacation with us?"

Background: I (37F) and husband (37M) have been married for 10 years and have 3 children. Every summer, my family takes a vacation to the beach.

I'm not a huge beach fan, but our kids LOVE it, plus my mom pays for me and my siblings and our families, so it's almost a free trip (excluding travel there, which usually isn't a huge cost). Some years only some of my family makes it, but a few years ago my entire family (50+ people) went as a last trip with my grandma. Husband HATES the beach, but reluctantly went with us.