Dad emails son about vacation, son doesn't reply fast enough, dad says 'you can't come.'

We all know the phrase: you snooze you lose. But being faced with the reality of the phrase is deeply unpleasant.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for telling his son that he's not coming on vacation because he didn't check his email. He wrote:

I'm planning a family Thanksgiving vacation and a really good deal came up to go to the Cook Islands. I emailed my son 20yo Ollie on Friday and called Sunday to see if he wanted to go. He's in college and I'm not wasting money on a ticket if he didn't want to go. I needed to know by today because I have to get visas for my 16, 11 and 8yo sons. Well, he didn't so I bought the package.