Family fights over who will babysit on vacation, Reddit volunteers for the job.

I planned a family vacation with my 7, 9 and 18yo sons to Bora Bora for 13 days in June. My 18yo asked of he could bring his girlfriend of a year 'Danielle' and he was surprised that I said yes.
Of course he asked after finding out he would end up with his own detached room. They're both graduating high school in a couple of weeks too.
I don't mind spending most of my time with the 7yo and 10yo boys. I wouldn't mind having some me time though. I'm sharing a lot of space with them including a bed.
I told my 18yo that I'm expecting him and his girlfriend to do some babysitting on the trip seeing that I'm paying for her to go. It's not going to be all Baywatch for them.